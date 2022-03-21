Q2 Billings Area Weather: A rather quiet first week of Spring

BILLINGS — The trough that gave the area rain and snow yesterday is exiting off to the east allowing drier and sunnier conditions to take over. Expecting breezy winds out of the northwest (gusts between 20-30 mph) to go along with highs mainly in the mid 40s to low 50s this afternoon. Red Lodge may not get out of the upper 30s.

There is a slight chance of light snow showers in the mountains today and tomorrow, but little to no accumulation is anticipated.

Daytime highs will warm into the low to mid 50s tomorrow as the dry out continues with high pressure building in. This will remain in place through Thursday before a cold front slides through bringing a chance of light rain to the lower elevations and light snow to the mountains Thursday afternoon into the evening. There may even be a thunderstorm or two. Wind gusts could top 40 mph in Billings and along the foothills, but Miles City and areas east could feel gusts closer to 50 mph.

It will be dry and cooler behind this disturbance on Friday, but temperatures will warm back up across the weekend. Some models are even hinting of a shot at the 70s on Sunday. Will have to see how the models look by mid-week to see if those 70s are still in the cards.

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Wednesday, mainly 60s Thursday then back to the 40s and 50s Friday before that 15-20° above normal warm-up hits for the weekend.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight and tomorrow night, 30s and 40s Wednesday night then 20s and 30s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

