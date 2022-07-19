Q2 Billings Area Weather: A rather pleasant day

BILLINGS — It won’t be as hot today as an area of low pressure dragging a cold front is pulling cooler air through the area giving us a break from the extreme heat. Daytime highs will warm back up mid-week with the heat returning, but drier air behind the front will help it feel a bit cooler than what the temperatures show.

Winds will be chasing behind the front as it exits to the east, so expect gusts up to 60 mph in areas like Miles City, Glendive, Baker, Sidney and Ekalaka. Winds should calm down as we approach late afternoon.

Zonal flow and broad high pressure will keep dry conditions in place for the rest of the week. A shower or storm may pop up across the weekend.

Winds will blow wildfire smoke into the area from the west tonight and then again tomorrow night affecting air quality during the evening hours.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today, mainly 90s tomorrow through Friday then 80s/90s for the weekend and into early next week.

Expecting nighttime lows to stay mostly in the 50s/60s for the 7 day period.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

