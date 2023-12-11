Q2 Billings Area Weather: A rainy, snowy, and chilly start to the week

BILLINGS — It will be a windy start to the day with gustS up to 50 mph possible from Livingston to Big Timber. Billings may feel gusts over 20 mph. Winds will ease as the morning progresses, though.

A weak cold front passes through the area this morning into the afternoon bringing a chance of rain and snow with most of the area seeing less than half an inch. The foothills from Red Lodge to Fishtail and east of the Crazies could pick up 1-2". Snow ends from north to south by late afternoon/early evening. This could lead to icy roads tonight.

Cold air filters in behind the front so some areas may reach their daytime highs this morning before temperatures fall during the day. The rest of the week will be pretty uneventful with warmer-than-average highs and lows and our fair share of sunshine. Wednesday night and Friday night into Saturday could see winds increase along the western foothills with gusts over 50 mph.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s today, 30s/40s tomorrow, 40s on Wednesday, 40s/50s on Thursday, 40s on Friday then 40s/50s across the weekend.

Lows will be in the 20s through tomorrow night then 20s/30s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com