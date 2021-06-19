Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Rainy Father's Day

BILLINGS — Good evening.

We saw a quick warm up today, but it will be cooler to wrap up the weekend.

A cold front will bring cooler daytime highs on Sunday. A shortwave trough will bring a decent chance for much needed rain and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms especially for areas west of a line from Havre to the southeast corner of the state. Rainfall total in Billings tomorrow could be around 0.10”. Mountains and foothills could receive between 0.25” and 0.50” or slightly more. Northern Wyoming could get up to 0.10”.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry as high pressure settles in. Another front could put rain back into the forecast mid-week.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, upper 70s to low 80s Monday then upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Overnight temperatures will hover around the mid to upper 50s tonight then dip to the upper 40s to low 50s Sunday night.

Keep smiling,

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

