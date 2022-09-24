Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quite, dry stretch of weather through at least the middle of next week

BILLINGS — We are into a quiet stretch of weather as we begin the Fall season. High pressure will keep dry and sunny conditions in place through at least the middle of next week.

Daytime temperatures will stay above average during this stretch reaching the 80s by Tuesday. Wednesday aims to be the warmest day of the week before a possible cool down starting on Thursday. Rain may even return to the forecast then, too. Still too early to say for sure.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s tomorrow and Monday, 70s/80s Tuesday through Thursday then 60s/70s on Friday.

Nighttime lows will be in 40s/50s tonight through late next week.

