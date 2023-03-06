Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quite chilly week ahead

BILLINGS — Waking up to snow covered and slick roads this morning. Plus, periods of blowing snow and patchy fog with reduced visibility will also be possible. Take it slow and watch out for pedestrians.

Much of the area remains under a Winter Weather Advisory as snow showers are expected through the afternoon before moving east. Areas along and north of a line from Neihart to Alzada could pick up another 1-4". Areas south of the line will generally pick up less than an inch of additional snow except for areas from Gardiner to Red Lodge where 1-2" could fall. Southeast Bighorn Basin, Clark, Powell and Worland in Wyoming could pick up a few inches in areas where banding occurs.

Mainly dry conditions are on tap for tomorrow with a slightly better chance of snow on Wednesday. Another disturbance is expected to impact the area Wednesday night into Thursday with a decent chance of snow possible in Billings and areas east. A few inches could fall.

Friday aims to be mainly dry before another chance of snow (or rain) returns to the forecast on Saturday. We wrap up the weekend on a dry note under our fair share of sunshine.

Temperatures will be colder than average this week before trying to warm up by the end of the weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 20s today, 20s/30s Tuesday and Wednesday, 20s on Thursday, 20s/30s on Friday then 30s/40s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens this week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com