Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quite chilly Thanksgiving Day

BILLINGS — Waking up to some light snow this Thanksgiving morning as a Canadian front brings colder air into the area. There is a very slight chance that a band of snow could dump a quick 1-2" in Billings, Roundup, Hysham, Lame Deer, and Lodge Grass. Highs will range from the low 20s east to upper 30s west.

There remains a slight chance for more snow Thanksgiving night through Saturday with only light accumulation expected. Areas east-northeast of Rosebud County will have a chance at around an inch or so.

Mostly dry conditions return on Sunday and will stretch through next week as a warming trend begins with highs in the 50s by early next week.

Daytime highs will range from the 20s east to 40s west on Friday, 30s and 40s across the weekend into Monday then 40s and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 10s and 20s through the weekend then 20s and 30s next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

