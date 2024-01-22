Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quiet week awaits us

Posted at 5:16 AM, Jan 22, 2024
BILLINGS — There is a chance for freezing drizzle or even freezing fog in areas north and east of Yellowstone County that could impact visibility or cause some slickness on roads and bridges this morning, so use caution during your commute. This could occur again tonight through tomorrow morning as well.

It should be a rather quiet week as high pressure keeps dry conditions in place and zonal/downslope flow will keep temperatures warmer-than-average. Persistent moisture coming in from the Pacific will keep a slight chance of daily light snow showers in the mountains, but little to no accumulation is anticipated.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

