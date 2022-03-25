Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quiet, warm weekend

BILLINGS — It will be cooler today behind the cold front that swept through yesterday. Still, this afternoon’s temperatures will remain above average mainly in the low to mid 50s.

High pressure will keep dry conditions in place through the weekend although there is a slight chance of light rain north of Yellowstone County on Saturday and rain/snow in the Beartooths on Saturday and Sunday. Light rain is also possible in the Bighorns on Sunday afternoon as well.

After the brief cool down today, daytime highs will warm across the weekend with the first 70 degree temperatures of the season hitting on Sunday. This will be the first time Billings has reached the 70s since November 4. Monday aims to be the warmest day with some spots flirting with record highs.

High pressure will begin to weaken come Monday as a trough moves in from the west. This will help usher in a cooler and wetter pattern next week starting late Monday into Tuesday with rain showers in the lower elevations and snow higher up.

Daytime highs on Monday will be in the low to upper 70s before cooling down into the upper 40s to low 50s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight, 30s tomorrow night then 30s and 40s through early next week.

