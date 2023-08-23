Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quiet stretch of weather

BILLINGS — It will be quite warm again today (downright hot in some spots), but daytime highs may downgrade a little as cooler air creeps in via westerly flow ahead of a dry cold front that aims to push through tonight. This will knock down temperatures even more. By Friday, some areas will see daytime highs dip down into the 70s before warming back up across the weekend.

Surface smoke could be an issue on Thursday. Those with respiratory ailments should monitor the air quality closely.

Not expecting much if any rain over the next couple of days, but a return of some moisture could produce spotty showers and thunderstorms across the weekend and maybe as early as Friday. There could even be a strong storm or two.

Next week starts off on a dry and hot note with high pressure firmly in place.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today, mainly 80s tomorrow, 70s/80s on Friday, 80s on Saturday then 80s/90s Sunday through the middle of next week.

Lows will be in the 50s/60s over the next 7 nights.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com