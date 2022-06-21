Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quiet start to Summer

BILLINGS — Welcome to Summer!

We wake up to a brand new season this morning and, as if on cue, we have a couple days of nice weather ahead. Expecting lots of sunshine through Thursday with daytime highs getting warmer. Some areas may crack the 90s on Thursday.

A cold front is forecast to move through Thursday night bringing a chance of rain on Friday along with cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s today, mainly 80s tomorrow, 80s/90s on Thursday, 60s/70s Friday and Saturday then 70s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight, mainly 50s Wednesday night and Thursday night, 40s Friday night and Saturday night then 50s on Sunday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com