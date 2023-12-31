Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Quiet, Mild Mix Of Clouds And Sun On New Year's Eve

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming had pleasant late December weather on Saturday as a ridge of high pressure delivered warmer than average temperatures and a lot of sunshine early before clouds began to arrive. We'll have more clouds overnight, keeping lows warmer than they usually would be for the final morning of the year.

Sunday will be a partly cloudy day for much of our region with light to moderate wind and similar temperatures to what we had Saturday. The sky will clear a bit late Sunday and early Monday as we change from 2023 to 2024. A trough of low pressure will be approaching from the northwest, which will arrive late Monday morning.

Most of the energy and moisture with that small trough passage will miss our region to the north, but we'll likely get some gusty wind from it, and temperatures will be over 10 degrees above average. We'll lose the ridge of high pressure briefly, but it will return Tuesday and Wednesday, replaced by more gusty wind by late next week.