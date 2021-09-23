Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quiet first full day of Fall

BILLINGS — Good morning.

It’s the first full day of Fall and a dry cold front has passed through bringing with it a cool down over the next few days, but it won’t last. Downslope flow warms daytime highs back up across the weekend into the first part of next week.

High pressure will also keep things dry. Next chance of rain may come the middle of next week.

Surface smoke stays light today so air quality will be good.

Highs will be in the low to upper 70s today, upper 60s to low 70s tomorrow then upper 70s to mid 80s Saturday into early next week. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s and 50s through next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

