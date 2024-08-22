Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quiet couple of days

BILLINGS — The area will enjoy a healthy dose of sunshine on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Southwest flow will warm temperatures into the upper 80s to mid 90s on Friday and Saturday.

High pressure will keep showers and thunderstorms away on Thursday into Friday afternoon. Another disturbance will move through through by Friday evening, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could turn strong to severe east of Yellowstone county with gusty winds the main concern.

Hot and dry conditions are on tap for Saturday. This will heighten fire weather concerns. A cold front is forecast to pass through Saturday night into Sunday morning, putting showers and thunderstorms back into the area on Sunday. There remains some uncertainty as to what extent, though.

Cooler air behind the front will knock daytime highs down into the 70s and 80s on Sunday and Monday before warming back to around seasonal or slightly warmer on Tuesday.

A blend of models is trying to push a stronger cold front in by the middle of next week that could cool daytime highs down into the 60s and 70s and nighttime lows into the 40s (maybe a few 30s) Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

