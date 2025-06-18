Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quick warm up will leave almost as quickly

BILLINGS — Light showers and storms due to weak weather systems moving through Tuesday evening should start to fade with the setting sun. While there’s a chance of a few stronger storms with gusty winds and small hail, severe storms aren’t expected.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, it will be drier and warmer, with most places reaching the 80s°F. Thursday and Friday will continue to hit temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the seasonal average reaching mostly in the 80s°.

On Thursday, some areas east of Billings might see temperatures rise above 90°F. By Saturday, a cold front will push through, cooling things down to the 60s° for Sunday and Monday. After that, temperatures will start to rise again on Tuesday.

There is a renewed chance for showers and a few stray thunderstorms over the weekend and into early next week.