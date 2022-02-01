Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quick snowy cold snap

BILLINGS — We are behind a cold front so temperatures will be much colder through tomorrow. Today’s highs will be in the teens and 20s with wind chills below zero to the single digits. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs struggling to get out of the single digits. Wind chills look to stay well below zero. Slowly warming Thursday through the weekend. Sunday could bring 50° daytime highs again. We’ll have a better chance to reach that on Monday, though.

Expect snow showers this morning leading to slick roads, so take it slow out there. We could see sporadic flurries through the day, but the best chance of snow looks to come later tonight with a few inches possible in Billings down to Sheridan and over 2” possible west of Yellowstone County. Only light accumulation expected in eastern MT.

High pressure will dominate Thursday through the weekend bringing drier weather back into play. Expect breezy to windy conditions during that stretch.

