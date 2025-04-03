Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quick shot of rain or snow before a lingering warm up

BILLINGS — Showers will persist into late tonight but accumulations will be light other than around a few evening thunderstorms. Patchy fog is anticipated through Thursday morning due to recent precipitation and cooler temperatures.

High temperatures Thursday range from upper 30s to lower 50s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun, with clouds increasing with the chance of afternoon rain.

A clipper system will bring a quick. shot of rain, snow, and wind Thursday evening into Friday morning. Several inches of snow can be expected in the mountains and foothills with less than an inch in the lower elevations.

Following the cold front on Friday, temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s. Saturday morning will be chilly with lows in the teens to low 20s.

Saturday starts a transition as a high-pressure system builds in bringing warmer and dry days. Expect this to continues into next week, with temperatures increasing into the 50s and 60s by Sunday and throughout the workweek.