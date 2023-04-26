Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quick shot of rain coming

BILLINGS — Expecting a pleasant Wednesday as northwest flow will help keep mainly dry conditions and warmer than average afternoon highs in place.

Winds will begin to pickup this evening with gusts out off the northwest pushing between 40-50 mph along the Beartooth Foothills/Livingston area this evening then across Billings and most of the Q2 viewing area tomorrow.

A low pressure system will drop down from Canada on Thursday bringing a very good chance of rain tomorrow morning. Up to a tenth of an inch could fall in Yellowstone County with higher amounts possible in areas south and east. Temperatures could cool during the afternoon as colder air moves in briefly behind the system.

A ridge of high pressure takes over behind the low with dry conditions returning on Friday and lasting through at least early next week. It will also get warmer with lots of sunshine on tap.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s today, mainly 50s tomorrow, 50s/60s on Friday then 60s/70s across the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight, mainly 30s Thursday night then 30s/40s Friday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com