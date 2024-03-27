Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quick break from snow today

BILLINGS — It will be a rather typical day for this time of the year across much of the area with highs in the 40s and 50s under mainly sunny skies as high pressure briefly brings in dry conditions. Snow showers are still possible in the mountains, though. Winds could be somewhat gusty across the area today, too. The western foothills could feel gusts between 30-40 mph. Cody could get gusts over 30 mph. Expect breezy conditions elsewhere.

Thursday starts off on a dry note and it will be warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s. A surge of moisture begins pushing in by late morning bringing a chance for lower elevation rain and more mountain snow.

We'll see an increase in moisture Friday through the weekend with a better chance for daily rain showers and nightly snow showers through Sunday. The lower elevations could pick up 1-3" of snowfall while the mountains could get up to 10". It will also cool down with highs dipping back down into the 30s and 40s across the weekend.

In terms of moisture totals, up to .25" is possible in lower areas while the mountains could receive up to 1" by Monday morning.

High pressure will bring dry conditions back into play early next week with highs warming into the 60s by the middle of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com