Q2 Billings Area Weather: A pretty quiet week ahead

BILLINGS — An upper ridge of high pressure will keep dry conditions in place today. In fact, outside of a few spotty rain showers here and there, it will stay dry this week with our fair share of sunshine as zonal flow dominates.

A few weak shots of moisture will bring a slight chance for light snow across our western mountains this week, but a blend of models shows only a couple of inches of accumulation expected by the end of the week. This weekend could be a different story as outlooks show a better chance for moisture streaming in. We'll keep you updated.

Temperatures will be warmer-than-average this week with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com