Q2 Billings Area Weather: A pretty quiet week

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We have a pretty quiet week ahead of us with up and down temperatures.

Waking up this morning with scattered showers especially north and east of Billings. Even a rumble of thunder or two. There will be a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon for Yellowstone County.

Zonal flow will keep things calm Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will drop through by Wednesday night. Daytime temperatures will warm up ahead of the front then cool down nicely on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday aims to be dry ahead of another cold front that is forecast to swing through by that evening. Models are inserting showers and thunderstorms behind the front on Sunday, but it’s still too early to say for sure if this will be the case.

Surface smoke looks to be light over the next couple of days so the air quality will be good to fair.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s today, mid 70s to around 80° tomorrow, mid to low 80s Wednesday, mid 60s to low 70s Thursday, upper 60s to mid 70s Friday then 70s and 80s for the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s for most of the week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com