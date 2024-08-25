Q2 Billings Area Weather: A pleasant Sunday, A soggy Monday

BILLINGS — A cold front will sweep through this evening, bringing cooler daytime temperatures with highs on Sunday ranging from the mid 70s west to mid 80s east with dry conditions early on in the day.

A stronger area of low pressure will push a decent amount on monsoonal moisture into the area Sunday night into Monday morning with isolated heavy rainfall in excess of an inch possible, especially in southeastern Montana and northeastern WY, leading to flooding potential in those areas. A few severe storms could pop up in those areas as well with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

Expect hazy skies Sunday and Monday as wildfire smoke thickens up. This will mostly likely present issues for those who suffer from respiratory issues.

High pressure takes over on Tuesday, bringing dry weather for much of next week with only a few showers and isolated thunderstorms expected on Wednesday due to the passing of another cold front. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly in the 70s with a few spots dipping into the 60s.

It warms up into the low to mid 80s on Friday, but a blend of models show a return to the mid to upper 70s across the weekend.

