Q2 Billings Area Weather: A pleasant Monday

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We are in the wake of a strong cold front that will bring daytime highs down considerably today. A few lingering showers remain possible behind the front, but much drier air will filter in by tonight. This will make for a very dry Tuesday and potential fire risks across the area.

Smoke will be light to moderate for most of the day but could thicken up a bit a times. Air quality will be mostly fair.

High pressure will dominate the rest of the week keeping conditions dry through the weekend adding to our drought woes. It will be much cooler today but warmer over the next few days before another cold front knocks temperatures down a bit on Thursday. We warm up again from there.

Today's high will be in the upper 70s to around 80°, upper 80s to low 90s tomorrow, low to mid 90s Wednesday, mid 80s Thursday, upper 80s to low 90s Friday then mid 90s across the weekend. Lows will be in the mid 50s tonight then upper 50s to lows 60s through the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

