Q2 Billings Area Weather: A pleasant farewell to September

BILLINGS — Good morning.

It’s a pretty simple forecast.

We’re into a quiet and very dry stretch that will last at least into the middle part of next week. Daytime temperatures will be warmer than normal through that stretch but nothing extreme. Overnight lows should be near seasonal through Saturday night before warming up Sunday night through the middle of next week.

Highs will be mainly be in the low to mid 70s through Saturday then mid 70s to low 80s Sunday through the middle of next week. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s through the weekend then mid 40s to low 50s next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

