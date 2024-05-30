Q2 Billings Area Weather: A nicer stretch of weather

BILLINGS — Any lingering showers this morning will taper off by the afternoon as high pressure brings dry conditions back into the area. A few more inches of snow are still possible above 6000 feet in the Beartooths and Absarokas. This, too, will end as the day progresses. We are behind a cold front, so expecting daytime highs to cool down into the 50s and 60s this afternoon.

Mainly dry conditions remain in place on Friday with only a few showers in eastern Montana. High pressure will keep dry conditions in place Saturday through Sunday afternoon ahead of another unsettled weather pattern that could bring rain showers as early as Sunday night.

Several disturbances will ripple across the region early next week keeping a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. High pressure is forecast to move back in by the middle of next week with dry conditions returning.

Temperatures will begin to warm up again on Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s then 70s and 80s across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com