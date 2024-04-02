Q2 Billings Area Weather: A nice warm up is underway

BILLINGS — A strong upper level ridge of high pressure will continue to build in from the west bringing dry and warmer-than-average temperatures to the area through the work week.

Highs today will get into the 60s for most of the area. A stronger surge of warmer air coming up from the southwest should push daytime temperatures into the low to mid 70s tomorrow and Thursday. There is even a slight chance for a few towns to reach 80 degrees.

Downslope flow will help promote breezy to windy conditions across the western foothills over the next few days with 25-35 mph gusts possible. A few gusts could push over 40 mph from time to time.

A Pacific trough/cold front is forecast to bring cooler temperatures across the weekend with a slight chance for weak thunderstorms in our western zones Thursday and Friday ahead of widespread rain showers in the lower elevations and mountain snow on Saturday and Sunday.

