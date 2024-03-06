Q2 Billings Area Weather: A nice stretch of weather is on the way

BILLINGS — Snow ending this morning. For those who did get snow, be on lookout for slick roads and hazardous driving conditions this morning. Outside of a slight chance for light snow showers in the high country over the next couple of days, dry conditions will dominate through Monday as high pressure brings a healthy dose of sunshine to the area through the weekend.

The next chance for rain and snow aims to begin Monday night as more Pacific moisture is forecast to stream into the area.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s and 40s through tomorrow then warm up into the 50s and 60s across the weekend.

Expect breezy to windy conditions along the western foothills Friday night through the weekend with gusts up to 30 mph, but stronger crosswinds are not anticipated.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com