Q2 Billings Area Weather: A nice stretch of weather

BILLINGS — It's the final days of Winter and things are looking good!

We're into a pretty quiet stretch of weather although a few light snow showers could linger in eastern MT today. High pressure will keep dry conditions in place into early next week with our fair share of sunshine.

Cooler than average temperatures will remain with us through tomorrow before warming up to around seasonal on Sunday. It will get quite cold tonight through tomorrow morning in northeastern Montana (including Dawson and Wibaux counties in the Q2 viewing area) with wind chills as low as 25° below!

Spring arrives on Monday afternoon at 3:24 PM.

We're keeping an eye on a area of low pressure out of the west that could bring rain, snow and cooler temperatures by the middle of next week. There will be a chance of snow over the western mountains on Monday ahead of that.

Daytime highs will range from the 20s to 40s today, 30s/40s on Saturday, 40s/50s Sunday and Monday then 30s/40s Tuesday through Thursday.

Nighttime lows will range from the single digits to 20s tonight then mainly 20s tomorrow night through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com