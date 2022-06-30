Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A nice finish to June

A chance of daily showers and thunderstorms across the holiday weekend
7 Day AM Billings Thursday 6-30-22.png
Q2 Weather
7 Day AM Billings Thursday 6-30-22.png
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 07:00:20-04

BILLINGS — We’re behind a cold front, so it should be a rather pleasant day with a healthy dose of sunshine and cooler with highs in the 70s/80s. It stays mostly sunny and mainly dry on Friday, but daytime highs will warm back into the mid to upper 80s and maybe a few 90s. We can expect mainly 80s across the Independence Day weekend.

A chance of daily showers and stray thunderstorms returns to the forecast late Friday and will last until the early part of next week. A few storms could turn strong, so we’ll have to keep a close watch.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today then mainly 80s Friday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight then 50s/60s Friday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover