BILLINGS — We’re behind a cold front, so it should be a rather pleasant day with a healthy dose of sunshine and cooler with highs in the 70s/80s. It stays mostly sunny and mainly dry on Friday, but daytime highs will warm back into the mid to upper 80s and maybe a few 90s. We can expect mainly 80s across the Independence Day weekend.

A chance of daily showers and stray thunderstorms returns to the forecast late Friday and will last until the early part of next week. A few storms could turn strong, so we’ll have to keep a close watch.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today then mainly 80s Friday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight then 50s/60s Friday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com