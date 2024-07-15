Q2 Billings Area Weather: A new week but more of the same kind of dry and very warm weather

BILLINGS — Consistently warm temperatures will continue this week, elevating the fire risk even more. Scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and gusty winds that could fan the flames of any new fires.

Tuesday will be the coolest day in the short term, with morning temperatures in the 50s to low 60s and afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Thursday looks to be the hottest day, with temperatures moving back to the mid-90s to about 100°.

Grasses are curing quickly and there could be additional grassland fires with any sparks this week. Depending on your location, there is a 15 to 30% chance of isolated storms every afternoon and evening.

Smoke will reduce visibility from time to time, especially from Billings to the south. Most of the smoke is coming from fires in Oregon and Northern California, by the additional smoke from local fires could become a bigger concern through the week.