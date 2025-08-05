Q2 Billings Area Weather: A near-seasonal Tuesday

BILLINGS — High pressure will bring mainly dry conditions to the area starting Tuesday, but low pressure moving across the Canada–Montana border will keep a chance of isolated strong to severe storms in east-northeast Montana through the day. Strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy rainfall will be possible. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs mainly in the 80s.

Southwest flow will push wildfire smoke into the area on Tuesday, so those with respiratory ailments or sensitivity to smoke should monitor air quality before heading outside.

Wednesday will be dry, with plenty of sunshine warming daytime highs back into the mid-80s to low 90s.

Our next Pacific storm system will begin to move in on Thursday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms back to the area starting in the afternoon. A cold front is forecast to move through Thursday night into Friday morning, increasing the chance of storms on Friday. It's too early to tell whether any severe weather will occur. We'll keep you posted.

A few showers could pop up on Saturday, but Sunday through early next week looks to remain dry.

The cold front will also bring cooler, fall-like temperatures on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 70s- Saturday being the coolest day. Daytime temperatures will begin to rise again on Sunday, with highs back in the 80s through next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s and 60s through the week, then cool to the 40s and 50s over the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com