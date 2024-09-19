Q2 Billings Area Weather: A near seasonal end to Summer

BILLINGS — The low that brought an abundance of rain on Wednesday has now moved off to the northeast and mainly dry conditions will now settle into the area over the next 7 days, but another cold front could bring a few isolated showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Another disturbance could also bring rain Monday morning.

Daytime temperatures will hover around seasonal through early next week with highs in the 60s and 70s before warmer temperatures attempt to move in. The 80s may make a return by mid-week. Overnight lows will be generally in the 40s with a few areas dipping into the 30s for the foreseeable future.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com