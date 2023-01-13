Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mostly sunny and mild day on the way

BILLINGS — It will be a mild and breezy day with highs in the lows 50s in many areas this afternoon (including Billings) as high pressure keeps dry conditions in place. Expecting low 50s again on Saturday but high pressure will begin to break down allowing for a slight chance of isolated rain showers late morning or early afternoon. A split wave will give us a chance for rain/snow again on Monday with a better chance of precipitation possibly coming later in the week.

A cold front drops through by Sunday dragging chilly air in behind it. This will begin a trend of cooler temperatures next week with near seasonal daytime highs arriving by the end of the week.

Gap flow winds are strong this morning along the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston area with gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible through tomorrow.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s/50s today and tomorrow, 40s on Sunday then 30/40s next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s/30s tonight through Sunday night then 10s/20s next week.

