Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mostly dry and warm weekend

BILLINGS — The warm up continues today with daytime highs getting into the 70s for much of the area and these temperatures will stay with us through the weekend. Pacific moisture will begin to stream into the area today, but only expecting a slight chance for daily rain showers through Sunday. There could be just enough instability for a few isolated thunderstorms to kick up as well.

Winds will increase over the western foothills today through this evening with gusts over 30 mph possible. Expecting breezy conditions for the entire area across the weekend.

A trough will influence the region Monday through Thursday bringing a chance for daily rain showers in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. Still too early to say for sure how much snow the mountains could get, but there are indications it could be quite a bit. The lower elevations could also see some accumulation. That, too, is still uncertain at this time. Will keep you posted.

A cooling trend will also accompany the trough dropping temperatures down into the 60s on Monday, 40s/50s on Tuesday, and then the 30s and 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com