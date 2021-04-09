Q2 Billings area weather: A mixed bag weekend

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3 p.m. Friday)

Rather pleasant out here in the Magic City. Temps in the high 40s, with sun. Winds are gusting around 20 mph in town and up to 40 mph in the foothills.

It will be windy across much of Montana Saturday, but only western Montana has wind advisories as of right now. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, look for winds potentially gusting up to 45 mph in and around Missoula, the Bitterroot Valley and Sapphire Mountains. Use a little extra caution if driving in the area, especially with a high-profile vehicle.

Back in eastern Montana and northern Wyoming, no wind warnings as of yet, but the National Weather Service wants folks to be aware of elevated fire conditions across the region on Saturday. Still some dry areas and some strong gusting winds up to 40 mph.

Tonight:

Tonight it is looking to be cool and clear here in Billings, with temps in the low 30s.

Tomorrow (Saturday):

Windy with temps in the mid to upper 60’s to start the day, but then in the afternoon/evening a cold front starts to move in and will drop temps into the 50’s and 40’s.

Could see even a scattered rain shower and potentially a little mountain snow with this system.

Sunday - Friday:

A windy weekend ahead with temps below average.

On Sunday another cold front moves in, temps will drop into the 40’s and stay there for most of the week.

Might see a scattered shower on Sunday and then again starting on Wednesday. No major rain or snow is predicted.

