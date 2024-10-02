Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mild, windy, and dry Wednesday

BILLINGS — Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s on Wednesday, but a cold front will briefly cool temperatures down into the 60s on Thursday. We warm right back up into the 70s and 80s Friday through early next week with no rain in the forecast.

The cold front will bring strong winds with gusts over 30 mph on Wednesday. With dry conditions in place, there is an elevated risk for fire weather in parts of eastern MT down into WY. Don't cause a spark! Winds will pick up again on Friday and Saturday as another front moves through Friday night.

Outlooks show warmer-than-average temperatures and dry conditions staying put through the middle of the month.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com