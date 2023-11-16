Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Mild Wednesday Gives Way To A Thursday Cooldown

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming had warmer than average weather Wednesday despite a lot of clouds. The wind began blowing early in the day, and that wind will strengthen and spread over a larger area late tonight and early Thursday. There will be some light rain and snow along with the gusty wind, but the biggest change we'll notice is a much cooler day Thursday.

After that chance for light morning rain and snow showers along with the gusty wind, we'll have decreasing clouds much of the day Thursday, but temperatures will be 15-20 degrees cooler than Wednesday. We'll have a mix of sun and high clouds Friday with milder air, and increasing clouds Saturday with continued mild temperature before the next storm arrives Sunday.

We'll have a better chance of larger amounts of rain and mountain snow mainly Sunday than we'll have with the storm plowing through tonight, but even that does not look to be very heavy. Sunday will be the most likely day for rain and mountain snow, with lingering showers possible early Monday. Next Tuesday will be quieter, with increasing clouds as Thanksgiving approaches.