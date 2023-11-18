Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mild mix of sun and clouds Saturday with changes ahead

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure will keep the weather of Montana and Wyoming a little quieter late tonight through much of Saturday, and it will be warmer than average, too. In Missoula, where the Bobcats and Grizzlies will compete in the Brawl of the Wild, it will be in the upper 30s to near 40 for the noon kickoff with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

Central and eastern Montana along with northern Wyoming can expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday with above average temperatures, and increasing clouds through Sunday in advance of a slight chance of rain and mountain snow showers late Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday, and slightly cooler Sunday.

Monday will also be mild for late November, but breezy to windy weather will develop and will last through Tuesday and early Wednesday. That will signal another rapid change to our weather, with increasing clouds, falling temperatures and a better chance of snow both Thanksgiving and next Friday. Bundle up and drive safely for the holiday, everyone!