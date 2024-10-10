Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mild mix of clouds and sun for our area on Friday

BILLINGS — The first of two cold fronts did its job over Montana and Wyoming early Thursday. It brought more clouds, relatively cooler air and a break for most of us from the smoke and haze. Unfortunately, little to no rain fell in most areas, but that was expected. We'll have a chance to see the Northern Lights again tonight, too, and that will be easier the further north you live due to fewer clouds to the north.

One cold front has passed, but another one is approaching. In between those weather features, we can expect quiet weather on Friday with a mix of clouds and sun, still more haze and smoke, and comfortably mild to warm temperatures which will still be above average. The second weak cold front will push over eastern Montana on Saturday, bringing breezes and another minor cooling of our highs.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Intermountain West on Sunday, and that will last through at least next Tuesday. We can expect more sunshine than cloud cover on those days and another warming trend. Each day will be above average, and many of us will be around 15 degrees warmer than average by Tuesday. A Pacific trough will move our way Wednesday, and it will finally bring a chance for showers Thursday.