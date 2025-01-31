Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mild end to January; real winter will return soon

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the weather of Montana and Wyoming at this time, which has led to warmer than average lows and highs for several days along with more sunshine. Friday will be similar to the last several days with highs well above average, and more gusty wind west of Billings. Drive safely!

We can expect increasing clouds Friday and Saturday as the ridge of high pressure begins to break down ahead of a Pacific storm. The snow and rain will begin in western Montana on Friday and Saturday, but we'll only have isolated rain and snow showers in our viewing area by Saturday afternoon and evening. Bigger changes are ahead.

A cold front will push southward over our region late Saturday and Sunday, and that will coincide with more moisture coming from the west. We can expect snow at times from Sunday morning through Tuesday, with lingering snow showers next Wednesday. Lows and highs will also plunge into the single digits and teens. Stay safe and warm!