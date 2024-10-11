Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mild, breezy and pleasant weekend; changes next week

Jason Stiff
BILLINGS — Many of us cooled a few degrees on Friday in the wake of one cold front, and another weak, moisture-starved cold front is moving our direction. Many of the clouds we currently have in the sky over Montana and Wyoming will be gone by morning, and we can expect a mostly sunny, mild and breezy Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure will be in control of our region's weather on Sunday and the first half of next week, which will mean more sunshine and an eventual warming trend. We will be slightly cooler Sunday after a colder morning, but we'll warm to 10-15 degrees above average for the first half of next week with dry weather.

A trough of low pressure will then approach for the latter half of next week. Different forecast models have different ideas on how it will evolve as it gets to Montana and Wyoming, but we will finally have some light rain and mountain snow showers. Don't expect much, though. Late October looks more active at this time.

