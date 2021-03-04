Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Mild and Mostly Sunny Thursday

BILLINGS — High pressure continues to hold court over the region keeping conditions mostly sunny and dry through the early part of next week. A few quick pulses of energy will jet through, kicking up some clouds from time to time. A cold front moves through Sunday knocking daytime highs down a bit, but we'll stay dry as another ridge of high pressure slides in.

An area of low pressure developing in the southeast corner of the state will bring an unsettled weather pattern to the area. With Pacific moisture and cooler air filtering in, rain and snow chances return to the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday. Still too much uncertainty to say for sure how cold it will get or how much snow could fall, but there is agreement that daytime temperatures will likely dip below average and some precipitation can be expected.

Daytime highs will remain about 10-15 degrees above the norm through Monday reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Nighttime temps will range between 5-10 degrees above average as well. The colder air drops highs and lows significantly starting Tuesday.

Billings: Mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 50s. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the low 30s. Mostly sunny and breezy on Friday with highs in the low 60s.

Sheridan: Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 50s. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid 20s. Sunny on Friday with highs near 60.

