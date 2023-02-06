Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mild and mainly dry week ahead

BILLINGS — We wake up to a mild morning with rain and snow in the area. Billings could get a rain shower but skies will gradually clear through the afternoon. Winds will increase as the day progresses with strong crosswinds kicking in this evening through Wednesday along the Beartooth Foothills and the Livingston area. Gusts 50-60 mph will be possible. Billings could feel gusts 30-40 mph during that stretch.

A weak cold front drops through by Wednesday night bringing a slightly better chance of rain and snow. High pressure takes over on Thursday ushering in mainly dry conditions through the weekend. Another weak front passes through as early as Saturday night so a slight chance of rain/snow will be possible on Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today, 40/50s tomorrow, 30s/40s Wednesday and Thursday, mainly 40s on Friday then 40s/50s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight and Tuesday night, 20s Wednesday and Thursday nights then 20s/30s Friday night through the weekend.

