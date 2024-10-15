Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mild and hazy Tuesday

BILLINGS — Daytime highs will reach into the 70s and 80s again on Tuesday and Wednesday as conditions stay dry ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler and wetter weather into the area. Winds will pick up on Wednesday ahead of the cold front with gusts between 25-35 mph. Because of existing dry conditions, fire weather concerns will be elevated, so don't cause a spark.

Behind the cold front, daytime highs will stall in the 50s on Thursday then 40s and 50s on Friday before warming back into the 50s and 60s across the weekend. Some areas could wake up to below freezing temperatures on Friday and especially Saturday morning.

The front will kick off a chance of showers Wednesday night through Friday night with much of the area having a shot at one tenth of an inch of rain. Areas along and south of a line from Harlowton to Billings to Broadus could get up to half an inch.

The higher elevations of the Beartooths, Absarokas could pick up over a foot of snow while the Bighorns will have a shot at up to 10". The foothills could also get some light snow accumulation.

