Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mild and dry stretch

BILLINGS — Pretty tranquil weather awaits us as we go deeper into the month.

We are in the midst of a very nice weekend with lots of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures. Dry conditions will remain in place next week, but a quick rain or snow shower could pop up Tuesday night into Wednesday as some models are suggesting a weak shot of energy will jet through. Little to nothing should come of it.

Outlooks project warmer than normal and dry conditions through the middle of January which could possibly extend to the end of the month. Outlooks flip moving into February suggesting colder and wetter than average conditions.

Winds are whipping along the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston/Nye/Big Timber corridor and will continue to stay strong through tomorrow with gusts in excess of 50 mph possible.

Daytime highs will be in the 30/40s over the next 7 days.

Nighttime lows will range from the teens to low 30s over the next 7 days.

