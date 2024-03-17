Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Mild And Bright End To Winter Through Tuesday

BILLINGS — High pressure continues to deliver mild weather to Montana and Wyoming on the final weekend of winter. Clouds are moving over part of our region, but only isolated rain and snow showers will occur. We can expect decreasing clouds Sunday afternoon with continued mild weather.

The ridge of high pressure will strengthen further early next week, which will push lower elevations to the warmest weather we've had since last October, and in a few places there will be the threat of record highs being broken. On the downside, we'll have more gusty wind and fire danger on Monday.

Tuesday will be a little quieter, but almost as mild as Monday, and then as we switch from winter to spring Tuesday evening, our weather pattern will change, too. We can expect increasing clouds Wednesday, with chances of rain turning to snow Thursday and Friday, with more snow possible next Saturday.