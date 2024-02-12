Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mid-week cool down is coming with several inches of snow possible

BILLINGS — It will be a windy start to the week with gusts in excess of 30 mph possible from Livingston to Harlowton today. Billings and other areas could feel gusts over 20 mph through the afternoon.

A weak disturbance moving across will bring a chance of mixed precipitation with little to no accumulation expected today.

Chilly air down from the north and moisture coming in from the West will combine to give us colder daytime temperatures Wednesday through Friday with a couple of rounds of snow showers possible. The first surge of snow will come Tuesday night into Wednesday with a few inches of accumulation across the area. A second surge Thursday into Friday morning looks to be the heaviest of the two.

Total snow accumulations by the end of the week could top 4" or more along and west of a line from Lewistown to Lame Deer to Sheridan. Red Lodge could pick up 6"+ while the Beartooths, Absarokas, Pryors, and Bighorns could get over 8". These projections can and probably will change over the course of the next few days, so stay tuned. The weekend is setting up to be dry one.

After daytime highs in the 30s and 40s today and tomorrow, the colder air will push highs down into the 20s and 30s mid-week through Friday before rebounding to the 30s and 40s across the weekend. Nighttime lows will briefly dip into the teens mid-week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com