Q2 Billings Area Weather: A message from your car - "Wash me"

BILLINGS — Light snow will develop here and there through early Tuesday morning. Expect up to 12 inches in the mountains, around 2- 4 inches near Red Lodge, with most of the accumulations in the mountain foothills and above. There could be a quick band of snow across the lower elevations.

Temperatures will be mainly in the teen across the eastern plains and 20s elsewhere early Tuesday. A few slick spots will develop but much of the area will see wet or slushy roads.

The biggest travel concerns will be along I-90 portion near the Bighorn Mountains, and in the Red Lodge foothills.

But once we get past this little taste of winter, pretty quiet and mild conditions dig in.

Highs will be mainly the 30s Tuesday. Winds increase around Livingston and surrounding areas Tuesday night with a brief period of 50-60 mph winds through Wednesday.

Temperatures ranging from mainly upper teens and 20s for the lows and upper 30s and 40 s for the highs hang in for the rest of the work week. 40s to low 50s look on track for the weekend.

