Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mainly unsettled weather pattern stays with us this week

BILLINGS — There is still enough moisture aloft to keep a slight chance for snow showers across the area today, but only light accumulation is expected in the lower elevations. The mountains and foothills could pick up a couple of inches, though. Daytime highs will range from the 20s east to the 40s west this afternoon, so some areas may see a little rain mixed in with that snow if it gets warm enough quick enough.

A few lingering showers will be possible tonight ahead of high pressure that will bring dry conditions to the region tomorrow through early Thursday, although a few snow showers could linger in the mountains.

More moisture will steam into the area via southwest flow Thursday bringing a decent chance for mountain snow and lower elevation rain late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Models show additional moisture pushing into the area Friday through the weekend courtesy of a Pacific low, so will keep a decent chance for showers in the forecast each day with mainly rain during the afternoon and a rain/snow mix or just snow overnight.

We begin a slow warming trend today with some areas reaching the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday and Friday before a cold front knocks those temperatures back down again across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com