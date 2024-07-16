Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mainly dry Tuesday with highs in the 80s and 90s

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep conditions mainly dry through the rest of the week especially, Wednesday through Sunday as it intensifies. Having said that, daily showers and thunderstorms will still be possible due to several waves of energy rippling through over the next couple of days.

Any showers and thunderstorms will be isolated in nature. A few storms could turn strong, but not anticipating any severe weather over the next few days. Due to how dry it is, any lightning could be problematic, so there is an elevated concern for new wildfires to pop up. Don't cause a spark!

Cooler air will filter into the region through the middle of the week, keeping highs in the 80s and 90s. By Thursday, a hotter air mass will move over the area and heat daytime temperatures back into the mid to upper 90s through Friday with some areas possibly cracking 100° on Thursday, likely making it the hottest day of the week.

Daytime temperatures will retreat back into the upper 80s to mid 90s across the weekend into Monday, still warmer-than-average for much of the area.

Hazy skies are still possible due to wildfire smoke coming in from the west. This could impact air quality, affecting those with respiratory ailments. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through early afternoon Tuesday in Sheridan, WY.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com